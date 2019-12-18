Auburn has the first of two signatures it expects from Callaway High School in Georgia, from four-star offensive lineman Tate Johnson.
His teammate, five-star running back Tank Bigsby, is another Auburn commit.
Johnson is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 325
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
