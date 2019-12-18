Tate Johnson

Callaway High's Tate Johnson watches the defense during the team's game at Opelika earlier this season. The offensive lineman is committed to play at Auburn University and expected to sign today.

 Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com

Auburn has the first of two signatures it expects from Callaway High School in Georgia, from four-star offensive lineman Tate Johnson.

His teammate, five-star running back Tank Bigsby, is another Auburn commit.

Johnson is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 325

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

