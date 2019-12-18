Auburn's big flip has been made official.

Romello Height's paperwork is in and delivered, and the former Miami commit is now an Auburn Tiger.

Height figures to be a pass-rush specialist playing Buck on the Auburn defensive line. Auburn lists Height at 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds.

Romello Height

Hometown: Dublin, Ga.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 217

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

