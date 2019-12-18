Auburn's big flip has been made official.
Romello Height's paperwork is in and delivered, and the former Miami commit is now an Auburn Tiger.
Height figures to be a pass-rush specialist playing Buck on the Auburn defensive line. Auburn lists Height at 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds.
Romello Height
Hometown: Dublin, Ga.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 217
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.