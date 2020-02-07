Haddie’s Home will host its first benefit event tonight with a dessert tasting and silent auction.
The nonprofit is a local group-home for girls in crisis, said Elizabeth Hancock, executive director of Haddie’s Home.
“We focus primarily on teen girls ages 12 to 18. They can stay until they’re 21 and they can come if they’re a little younger than 12 if needed,” she said. “We serve as a home with a house parent to allow the girls to have as much of a home life as we can, encouraging working in school, their faith and learning how to live a productive life.”
The fundraising event, for which tickets are still available, will help with the annual budget and needs of the home.
“This is our first annual Hearts for Haddie’s fundraising event that we are going to be hosting yearly,” Hancock said. “Every year it’s going to be a different theme or a different style of how we’ll do it.”
The event will begin at 3 p.m. at the Haddie’s, 1451 Andrews Road in Opelika, and end at 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/hearts-for- haddies-tickets-78483723931 or at the door the day of the event.
Items for the silent auction will include gift baskets, a week trip to Lake David, a signed basketball by Auburn University head coach Bruce Pearl and more.
