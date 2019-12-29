Two and a half minutes into Sunday’s non-conference contest with Lipscomb, Auburn looked a bit lost.
Trailing 10-2, the Auburn fans rose to their feet and cheered for their Tigers to show a spark. As he has so many times the last couple seasons, Samir Doughty answered their plea. A jumper from the sweet-shooting senior gave the fans more to cheer about and got the Tigers rolling to an 86-59 victory.
“I want to thank our fans,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Three-straight sellouts, never happened in Auburn basketball history, three non-conference games, three games where the students were on break, and there wasn’t a ticket to be had.
“I’m very grateful, that is all I can tell you,” Pearl continued.
The win gives Auburn (12-0) an undefeated pre-SEC schedule and keeps the possibility alive for the first undefeated non-conference schedule since 1962-63, the last season legendary coach Joel Eaves was at the helm. Auburn has one non-conference game remaining with the Big 12-SEC Challenge against Iowa State in Auburn Arena on Jan. 25.
Lipscomb (5-8) finished its challenging pre-conference slate with the trip to Auburn Arena as well.
After Doughty broke the proverbial seal on the basket for the Tigers, the threes began to fall kick-started by his running mate in the backcourt J’Von McCormick. The senior knocked down back-to-back triples to tie the game at 12-12, before sophomore Jamal Johnson came off the bench firing with a three of his own to give the Tigers their first lead at 15-14 with 13:10 left in the first half.
“When we shoot it, it adds a different dimension to our offense,” Pearl said.
With the threes flowing, senior center Austin Wiley was able to take advantage of space to work inside against the interior of the Bison defense. Wiley had two-straight scores to extend the Tiger advantage to 19-16. Wiley finished the game with a double-double – 10 points and 11 rebounds in just 22 minutes.
“Wiley is a double-double guy in 20 minutes a game,” Pearl said while complementing his bench. “He can play fresh and be furious.”
The Tiger defense continued to turn up as the offense found its footing and the Tigers held the Bison to just 25 first-half points as they built the lead to 40-25 at the intermission.
Johnson was the team’s top first-half scorer with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from the three-point line.
“I can tell you, Jamal spent the break in a gym getting shots with his dad,” Pearl said. “The repetition meant a lot. Every shot was in rhyme and rhythm.”
Johnson thanked his father, who was in attendance on Sunday, for working him on getting shots up over the holiday.
“I made my dad get in the gym every day,” Johnson said. “Every morning, we’d get like 500 shots up and then in the evening, we’d get a lot of free throws and some more shots up and everything. He just wanted me to stay focused and stay in shooting shape and everything.”
In the second half, the Tigers continued to shine offensively with senior Danjel Purifoy joining the display of three-point marksmanship. Purifoy knocked down a pair of threes early in the half as Lipscomb was attempting to mount a rally.
“My whole process on my mind was just being aggressive throughout the whole game,” Purifoy said.
A Doughty drive to the basket put the Tigers up 62-46 with just over nine minutes to play. Doughty finished the game with 11 points and seven assists.
A euro-step and finish from Okoro got the crowd going with 4:32 left grew the Auburn lead to 72-54. A Purifoy three followed by a Doughty three and layup put the Tigers up 82-54 with 1:26 to go.
On a very balanced afternoon for the Tigers, Purifoy led the way with 17 while Johnson and Okoro each finished with 14 points.
“It builds my confidence a lot more,” Purifoy said. “The last couple games, I wasn’t shooting it well and to come out tonight and make three out of five, it boosts my confidence for the next game.”
Auburn will open SEC play on Saturday with a road trip to Mississippi State. The game will tip off at 3:30 p.m., and be broadcast on the SEC Network.
