Ever since he stepped foot on campus, ‘the freak’ has been hard at work.
Senior safety Jeremiah Dinson saw that freakish strength in the weight room this summer. Between sets he’d peer over to see Owen Pappoe powering up lifts, and he’d be amazed.
Linebackers coach Travis Williams saw his unbreakable focus from the beginning. He’s teased Pappoe and told him to “smile a little bit,” between his work in preparation off the field and in studying for schoolwork.
All the Tigers saw his athletic potential out on the practice field as soon as he strapped on the chinstrap under those orange and blue stripes.
And now, tens of thousands more have seen just what Pappoe is capable of doing, when ability and determination come together, while he’s out on the field for Saturdays this fall.
Auburn’s prized freshman linebacker has impressed on the Plains ever since he crossed state lines and first got to work at Auburn, and now the Georgia native is seemingly playing his best going into the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry showdown on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“He’s a freak, man,” Dinson said, back in August. He’s seen a lot of amazing athletic ability come through that locker room during his long tenure at Auburn. Pappoe must rank right up there.
“I actually work out behind him. I can see him working out. And I’m just amazed, man,” Dinson said. “The guy is strong. He’s fast. He’s got all the abilities to be a great player.”
That potential has been there from the start. Pappoe signed with Auburn last December as one of the two jewels of the class of 2019, opposite the offense’s Bo Nix. He was rated as a five-star prospect by both ESPN and 247Sports.
But while it’s one thing to walk in with potential, it’s another thing to live up to it — and that’s what Pappoe’s done ever since he’s started since Game 1 against Oregon, playing a critical part in the Auburn linebackers’ four-man rotation all season.
He chased down and corralled Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee last Saturday in the precarious final moments of the game, forcing an errant pass that was pulled down by Christian Tutt for the game-sealing interception in the final seconds of a 20-14 win. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn gave Pappoe his ‘helmet sticker’ recognition as the team’s defensive player of the game for his performance in the win. He pulled down six tackles in the game.
And when he sat down in the interview room adjacent the Auburn locker room just after the game, he made it seem so easy.
“Just stay focused, take coaching, and just try to improve every week,” Pappoe said on how he’s made an instant impact this season.
Maybe from the outside looking in, that’s how it always seems for him — making the difficult seem easy, showing up on campus already built like a ready-made superstar SEC linebacker.
But clearly there’s work that goes into it that the outside world doesn’t see. From the outset, Williams saw that the five-star prospect he was recruiting was serious about his craft. That work ethic has come with Pappoe over to Auburn.
“I just laid low, take coaching, just do everything I can — just extra training and stuff, being in my playbook,” Pappoe said on starting since the opener. “I remember I used to meet with Coach T-Will like five times a week just to get everything down, because I wanted to come in and make an impact.
“But really, just taking everything seriously.”
From the beginning, Pappoe’s been a freshman beyond his years — and a ready-made, instant-impact guy.
Simply put, he’s been that ‘freak.’
“He’s a different high school player,” Auburn’s standout senior defensive end Marlon Davidson said back in the preseason. “You see a difference out of any high school player. You’ll have some high school players and you go, ‘OK, it’s going to take him a year to be developed.’ But with him, it’s like, ‘Man, he could come in now and play for us.’ You know what I mean?
“He’s just a different athlete. He’s a different kind of guy. He takes football serious. He takes everything serious. He takes the classroom serious, just like he takes this seriously. So it’s like there’s never a falloff. He’s just a different type of guy, man, and he’s a freakish athlete, too. He’s like an Olympic lifter. He’s strong.”
Kevin Steele reminded everyone that he’s been doing this a long time, when he was asked about Pappoe’s uncommon ability back in the preseason. After nearly 40 years in coaching, he’s seen some freaks in his time.
“Ironically, most of those guys that did that went on to become first-round draft picks. I’m not saying that’s what he is,” Steele cautioned, “but I have seen it before in terms of guys who just, their freshman year, they walked out on the field and they ran the show.
“It’s just a personality trait — confidence, just the understanding of the game, advanced understanding for their age of the game, and relentless work ethic.”
Pappoe has that combination.
And if the Tigers are sure of one thing, it’s that the fans are going to see it — and opposing offenses are going to see it — for some time to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.