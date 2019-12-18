Lanett Kristian Story signing

Lanett quarterback Kristian Story signs with the Alabama Crimson Tide alongside his family, friends and teammates on Wednesday, December 18.

This fall, Lanett quarterback Kristian Story put together a senior season to remember. On Wednesday, Story was part of another unforgettable moment.

Story signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide in a ceremony at Lanett on Wednesday afternoon. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound four-star athlete originally committed to Alabama in July.

Story threw for 2,865 passing yards and 35 touchdowns and also ran for 1,293 rushing yards and 17 scores in 2019. His efforts this fall helped him set two AHSAA state records for total touchdowns in a career as well as total yards gained in a career.

Story arguably saved his best for last in the Panthers’ state title game matchup with Mars Hill Bible. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Story went off against the defending state champions, throwing for a Class 1A title game-record 249 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 110 yards and two scores.

Following the season, Story has been named the Gatorade Alabama Football Player of the Year and a member of Sports Illustrated’s first-ever High School All-American team.

