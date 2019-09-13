After Wetumpka quarterback Tyquan Rawls gashed Opelika on an 82-yard touchdown run to put the Indians up early in the fourth quarter on Friday, there was no sign of fear or frustration in the faces of the Bulldogs who were getting the ball back.
Rawls’ mad run up the middle left the Bulldogs trailing 32-27 with 8:48 to go, but Opelika running back Eric Watts and his teammates didn’t flinch. They knew they had moved the ball on the Indians all night, and they recognized that this wasn’t the first bit of adversity they faced this fall.
Although the Bulldogs were down, they weren’t for long thanks to Watts and Co. The Bulldogs put together a 13-play, 80-yard drive capped off with quarterback Brody Davis’ five-yard touchdown pass to Marien Warner with 2:55 left in the game. The Davis-to-Warner strike was enough for Opelika, which got a fourth-down stop on defense to outlast the Indians 33-32.
“(Before the drive) we were telling each other, 'Don't quit. Don't back down. This game is not over,'” Warner said. “We've faced a lot of adversity over the years. We just know how to handle it. We know how to face it, and we overcame it today.”
Warner’s catch on the screen sealed a drive that was at times promising and other times perilous for Opelika (4-0, 2-0).
After Rawls gut-punch run to paydirt on Wetumpka’s first play of the possession, the Bulldogs took over on their own 20 needing a touchdown. Watts carried the load early in the drive with big runs of 11 and 22 yards, but Wetumpka (2-2, 1-1) tightened down to force a 4th-and-1 from the Wetumpka 40 yard-line.
Desperately needing to move the chains, Watts got his 26th carry of the night and ran to his left, hoping to find some breathing room. He managed to pick up six yards on the carry, giving Opelika a deperately-needed first down and leaving them 34 yards from the end zone.
“I was just thinking, 'I'm a playmaker. I've got to make plays,’” said Watts, who finished the night with 28 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns. “‘I know the offense, and I know the o-line is going to do their job. I'm going to do mine.’”
Watts and Davis split big runs to get Opelika in the red zone, setting up Warner’s big moment. On 2nd-and-goal, Davis took the snap and fired the ball on a screen to Warner to his left.
Once Warner made the catch, it just took a brief glimpse up for the receiver to know he would score.
“As soon as I turned around, there was nothing but green grass thanks to my blockers in front of me,” Warner said.
While Opelika had regained the lead, Wetumpka had plenty of time to answer. The Bulldogs’ defense instead made it their mission to have the last laugh.
Rawls and the Indians piled up 481 yards of offense before the last drive, but those gains were few and far between on the final possession. Opelika’s Kory McCoy and Eric Thomas blew up a screen pass on 3rd-and-7 on the Wetumpka 27, forcing the Indians to find something deeper downfield.
Rawls took a shot deep to keep Wetumpka’s chances alive, but Jamon Thomas got between the intended receiver and the ball to force an incompletion and a turnover on downs.
The stop offered a chance to exhale for Opelika head coach Erik Speakman, who saw his team get the upper hand in a series that has repeatedly come down to the wire.
“That goes to what we do in the offseason and playing for four quarters and preaching it all season. These kids never quit,” Speakman said. “Wetumpka made some great plays. We finally made some plays there at the end. The offense punched it in to go up by one, and that's another one-point victory. I think anybody that ever looks at this series is going to look at it like we're setting this stuff up.”
Rawls’ score set off a wild fourth quarter, but the previous three quarters were just as entertaining.
Opelika wasted little time on offense to start the night, as Davis hit Warner on a screen pass on the Bulldogs’ first play from scrimmage. With plenty of blockers ahead, Warner weaved past defenders and hit top speed on a 45-yard touchdown reception.
Warner’s catch and run gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 10:54 left in the first quarter.
The Indians weren’t firing on all cylinders initially, but they found what they needed about six minutes later.
Three plays after Rawls’ 35-yard run, Terrance Thomas finished the drive on a two-yard touchdown run. A failed two-point conversion left Opelika clinging to a 7-6 advantage.
From Thomas’ score on, the first half was about who could find room to run when.
Watts extended the Bulldogs lead briefly on a five-yard touchdown run, but Wetumpka answered with a trick play featuring wide receiver Brandon Bowman pulling back and finding Jaleel Johnson in the end zone. Johnson’s 30-yard reception and the extra point that followed left the Bulldogs leading 14-13 with 8:54 remaining until halftime.
Opelika answered with another quick score nearly two minutes later.
Facing 4th-and-2, Davis fired down the left sideline toward Omar Holloway, who had his defender beat. Just like against Auburn High two weeks ago, Holloway made the crucial fourth-down catch, this one for a 24-yard score.
Watts delivered another devastating run early in the third quarter, breaking away on a 68-yard run to put the Bulldogs ahead 27-13. The Indians found their own big plays courtesy Thomas, who had a six-yard touchdown run followed by a 70-yard run.
Thomas’ third and final score left Wetumpka down 27-26, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking final 12 minutes by both sides.
Speakman spoke highly of how his team never flinched at the end and instead made plays when they had to be made. Several Bulldogs answered Speakman’s late challenge to be great, and the result has the Bulldogs sitting in the driver’s seat in Region 3-6A.
“It's a big statement win. It was a great region win,” Warner said. “We stepped up and got a win when we needed it.”
Opelika 33, Wetumpka 32
W — 6 7 13 6 - 32
O — 7 14 6 6 - 33
1st Quarter
O — Brody Davis 45-yard pass to Marien Warner (XP good), 10:54
W — Terrance Thomas 2-yard run (2-pt no good), 4:41
2nd Quarter
O — Eric Watts 5-yard run (XP good), 8:54
W — Brandon Bowman 30-yard pass to Jaleel Johnson (XP good), 7:02
O — Davis 24-yard pass to Omar Holloway (XP good), 4:53
3rd Quarter
O — Watts 68-yard run (XP no good), 10:38
W — Thomas 6-yard run (XP good), 8:02
W — Thomas 70-yard run (XP no good), 3:25
4th Quarter
W — Tyquan Rawls 82-yard run (2-pt no good), 8:48
O — Davis 5-yard pass to Marien Warner (2-pt no good), 2:55
