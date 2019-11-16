The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 3 — 9 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

AMC Tiger 13

Address: 1900 Capps Landing, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 4

Amsterdam Café Food Truck 2

Address: 410 S. Gay St., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 5

Auburn University Concession

Address: Duncan Drive, Auburn University

Score: 96

Review date: Nov. 2

Circle K

Address: 2884 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Nov. 4

Circle K

Address: 511 Second Ave., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Nov. 4

Cook-Out Restaurant

Address: 2168 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Nov. 4

Dandyland Daycare

Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 8

Engineers Café in Brown-Kopel Hall

Address: 231 Mell St., Auburn University

Score: 99

Review date: Nov. 5

Firehouse Subs

Address: 1907 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Nov. 8

JEP Vend, Inc.

Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 4

Jordan-Hare Stadium

Address: 251 S. Donahue, Drive, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Nov. 2

La-Z-Bee

Address: 4184 Lee Road 146, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Nov. 4

La Quinta Inns & Suites Food

Address: 3151 Capps Way, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 4

La Quinta Inns & Suites

Address: 3151 Capps Way, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 4

Phi Gamma Delta

Address: 275 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Nov. 5

Raceway

Address: 1901 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Nov. 4

Sam’s Club

Address: 2335 Bent Creek Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 8

Sam’s Club Deli-Bakery

Address: 2335 Bent Creek Road, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Nov. 8

Starbucks Food Truck

Address: 310 P.O. Davis Drive, Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Nov. 5

Starbucks Coffee

Address: 2056 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 4

Tailgate Grille

Address: 3050 Highway 14 West, Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Nov. 4

Target

Address: 2640 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 4

The Corner Market

Address: 850 Martin Luther King Drive, Auburn

Score: 93

Review date: Nov. 4

The Steak Factory

Address: 1413 Frederick Road, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Nov. 5

Tiger Bread Co.

Address: 405 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn University

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 5

Tiger Town Eagle

Address: 1700 Capps Landing, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Nov. 4

University State RV Resort Clubhouse

Address: 3076 AL Highway 14, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Nov. 4

