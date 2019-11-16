The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Nov. 3 — 9 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
AMC Tiger 13
Address: 1900 Capps Landing, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 4
Amsterdam Café Food Truck 2
Address: 410 S. Gay St., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 5
Auburn University Concession
Address: Duncan Drive, Auburn University
Score: 96
Review date: Nov. 2
Circle K
Address: 2884 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Nov. 4
Circle K
Address: 511 Second Ave., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Nov. 4
Cook-Out Restaurant
Address: 2168 Interstate Drive, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Nov. 4
Dandyland Daycare
Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 8
Engineers Café in Brown-Kopel Hall
Address: 231 Mell St., Auburn University
Score: 99
Review date: Nov. 5
Firehouse Subs
Address: 1907 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Nov. 8
JEP Vend, Inc.
Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 4
Jordan-Hare Stadium
Address: 251 S. Donahue, Drive, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Nov. 2
La-Z-Bee
Address: 4184 Lee Road 146, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Nov. 4
La Quinta Inns & Suites Food
Address: 3151 Capps Way, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 4
La Quinta Inns & Suites
Address: 3151 Capps Way, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 4
Phi Gamma Delta
Address: 275 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Nov. 5
Raceway
Address: 1901 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Nov. 4
Sam’s Club
Address: 2335 Bent Creek Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 8
Sam’s Club Deli-Bakery
Address: 2335 Bent Creek Road, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Nov. 8
Starbucks Food Truck
Address: 310 P.O. Davis Drive, Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Nov. 5
Starbucks Coffee
Address: 2056 Interstate Drive, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 4
Tailgate Grille
Address: 3050 Highway 14 West, Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Nov. 4
Target
Address: 2640 Enterprise Drive, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 4
The Corner Market
Address: 850 Martin Luther King Drive, Auburn
Score: 93
Review date: Nov. 4
The Steak Factory
Address: 1413 Frederick Road, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Nov. 5
Tiger Bread Co.
Address: 405 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn University
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 5
Tiger Town Eagle
Address: 1700 Capps Landing, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Nov. 4
University State RV Resort Clubhouse
Address: 3076 AL Highway 14, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Nov. 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.