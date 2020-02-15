MONTGOMERY – Prior to Lee-Scott's state title game against Glenwood on Saturday, Lady Warriors head coach Corye Ivatt challenged her players to own the moment for the first time and to not let the pressure affect their play.
By the time Saturday's contest was done, it was evident Ivatt's players took her words to heart and did all it took to become champions.
The Lady Warriors proved the third time wasn’t the charm for Glenwood, as Lee-Scott handled their third meeting with the Lady Gators effectively and took control of the AISA Class AAA title game in the second quarter en route to a 44-26 victory. The championship stands as the Lee-Scott program’s first since 2013.
"It means the world to me that I can just help this team out and try to achieve something big like we just did," said sophomore Chloe Johnson, who had a team-high 12 points along with six rebounds and four assists to end her first season at Lee-Scott as a champion. "It's amazing that God gives us the ability to play in something like this, and then the ability to win is just incredible. The opportunity for this team, we saw it in front of us and we took it. We took every chance we could."
Lee-Scott made quick work of Glenwood in their first two meetings, and they implemented the same formula in pursuit of a third win.
The Lady Warriors broke away in the first quarter after a series of big plays from Johnson and Sterling Tucker, which included a well-timed putback from Johnson after Tucker stole the ball to put Lee-Scott up 10-4 with 1:20 on the clock.
Glenwood threatened response courtesy Payton Corbett and Macie Fanning’s 3-pointers that cut Lee-Scott’s lead to 14-10 early in the second quarter. Johnson, Tucker and the rest of the Lady Warriors remained determined to keep Glenwood at bay.
Lee-Scott followed Fanning’s 3-pointer with an 8-2 scoring run from which Glenwood never truly responded. By the time Johnson and Tucker went into the locker room, the Lady Warriors had an 11-point lead and stood 16 minutes away from a title.
The Lady Gators' last gasp came in the third quarter when one of their top players went down with an injury. Mya Brooks had the Glenwood faithful feeling confident about a comeback after consecutive buckets down low to cut Lee-Scott's lead down to single digits, but an apparent knee injury with 4:13 left in the period ended the junior's night prematurely.
Brooks still wound up as Glenwood's leading scorer with 10 points. Katie Suarez was next in line with six points and was named to the All-Tournament team alongside teammate Macie Fanning.
Once the fourth quarter arrived, Lee-Scott's chief concern was burning clock and not unnecessarily sending any Glenwood players to the free-throw line. Ivatt opted for a timeout with about two minutes left in the action that send her players into a frenzy as they realized the championship was within reach.
By the time the final seconds ticked away, the Lady Warriors' bench was nothing short of a frenzy. Ivatt took turns hugging players while teammates cried on each other's shoulders, and shortly thereafter Johnson and several of her teammates raced to the student section to enjoy the moment with their classmates.
Johnson, Mary Baxley Smith and Mary Mykal Prewett were Lee-Scott's three All-Tournament players.
Tucker, who had 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals in the victory, was overcome with emotions once she officially became a state champion.
"It was amazing. I don't even know. I was just so excited. Tears started rolling down my face," Tucker said. "We put in a lot of work. We ran a lot – a lot – at practice. We did a lot of shooting drills and a lot of just going over stuff to get prepared for this moment right here and to win it. This was our year."
The victory was especially enjoyable for Ivatt, as it was her first as Lee-Scott's head coach. Ivatt explained she had planned a big pre-game speech on Saturday but realized quickly that she couldn't deliver it for fear of getting too emotional.
Instead, Ivatt settled on her words of wisdom about not letting the moment get too big against her squad's biggest rival. As daunting as the task was, Ivatt's Lady Warriors fought through it and wound up making history.
"These seniors, I started with them in seventh grade," Ivatt said. "These have been my kids, I feel like. I love them like my own, and my own little kids think they're sisters and look up to them. This has kind of been my group.
"For them to go out – this senior class – to go out with this is so special for me. I wanted to win it for them so badly."
