During his time at Opelika, Will Boler became known as defensive back not afraid to step up and make a big hit. Boler has carried that big-play ability to Birmingham, which he demonstrated yet again on Saturday.
Boler played an important role on the UAB defense in the Blazers’ 37-10 victory over UAB. The redshirt sophomore recorded five tackles and two pass break-ups to help the Blazers earn their seventh victory of 2019.
Through 10 games this fall, Boler has 38 tackles and two interceptions for UAB. He joined the Blazers’ program after finishing his high school career on a high note in 2016, racking up 85 total tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass deflections as the Bulldogs’ weak-side safety.
Here’s a roundup of the other former Friday night stars who stood out:
Auburn High
Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins had eight touchbacks on 11 kickoffs in the Tigers’ 58-37 victory over Ole Miss.
Mohamoud Diabate, Florida — Diabate had one tackle in the Gators’ 23-6 victory over Missouri.
Central-Phenix City
Jaxton Carson, North Alabama — Carson had eight carries for 23 yards and one touchdown in the Lions’ 34-30 victory over Gardner-Webb.
Karon Delince, ETSU — Delince had three tackles in the Buccaneers’ 38-33 victory over Mercer.
Darius King, Alabama State — King had two tackles in the Hornets’ 49-12 loss to Florida State.
Tyler Moore, Kennesaw State — Moore had two tackles in the Owls’ 50-7 victory over Hampton.
Demetrius Pettway, Kennesaw State — Pettway had four tackles and had one interception that he took 30 yards in the Owls’ 50-7 victory over Hampton.
Walter Pritchett, Troy — Pritchett had two tackles in the Trojans’ 63-27 victory over Texas State.
Justyn Ross, Clemson — Ross had three receptions for 18 yards in the Tigers’ 52-3 victory over Wake Forest.
MJ Woods, ETSU — Woods had six tackles in the Buccaneers’ 38-33 victory over Mercer.
Dadeville
Anfernee Jennings, Alabama — Jennings had eight tackles with one tackle for loss in the Crimson Tide’s 38-7 victory over Mississippi State.
Shawn Jennings, South Alabama — Jennings had four tackles in the Jaguars’ 37-27 loss to UL-Lafayette.
LaFayette
JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn — Whitlow had 11 carries for 23 yards and one reception for six yards in the Tigers’ 21-14 loss to No. 5 Georgia.
Lanett
Ja’Won Howell, North Alabama — Howell had one tackle in the Lions’ 34-30 victory over Gardner-Webb.
Travon Mathis, Troy — Mathis had three tackles in the Trojans’ 63-27 victory over Texas State.
Opelika
Josh Johnson, UL-Monroe — Johnson had 12 carries for 43 yards in the Warhawks’ 51-29 loss to Georgia Southern.
Boosie Whitlow, Louisville — Whitlow had three tackles — including one for loss — in the Cardinals’ 34-20 victory over NC State.
Roy Yancey, South Alabama — Yancey had one tackle in the Jaguars’ 37-27 loss to UL-Lafayette.
Zack Yancey, ETSU — Yancey had seven tackles in the Buccaneers’ 38-33 victory over Mercer.
Smiths Station
DJ Moffett, Alabama A&M — Moffett had one tackle in the Bulldogs’ 34-28 loss to Alcorn State.
