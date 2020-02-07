SEALE — When a pair of teams match up for the third time in a season, they generally have a good feel for what each wants to do. That was certainly the case Friday night, as Opelika traveled to Russell County for the grudge match in the area championship game.
Opelika and Russell County split the first two meetings, but it was Russell County that came away with bragging rights and a 56-52 double-overtime victory.
The second overtime saw free throws give the Warriors an early 48-44 lead, but Grady Bynum connected on a 3-pointer to slice the lead to one before Tay Hardnett gave the Bulldogs a lead with a layup.
Russell County wouldn’t be denied on its home court though, and the Warriors closed the game with clutch free-throw shooting to earn the four-point win.
Fans from Russell County rushed the court afterwards, signifying both the competitiveness of the game and the importance of it. The win means Russell County opens the playoffs at home, while Opelika faces a long road trip on Tuesday.
Despite the loss, Opelika coach John Wadsworth took plenty of positives from the battle.
“We haven’t shown fight on the road yet,” Wadsworth said. “We have to go on the road to Birmingham on Tuesday — I don’t think either one of us wanted to make the drive, and they obviously don’t have to. The kids, the fight, that is the best fight we’ve had all year.”
The first half looked like a couple teams that knew what each other was going to do before they did it. Neither team cracked the scoreboard for nearly four minutes until Bynum knocked down a 3 from the corner with 4:13 to go in the opening quarter.
“I think both teams felt like a heavyweight fight in the first quarter, just feeling each other out,” Wadsworth said. “We missed a lot of layups in the first and the second quarter.”
Caleb Phillips’ free throw put the Bulldogs up 4-0 — the largest lead either team enjoyed in the first half.
Russell County closed the first quarter with five straight points to take a one-point advantage into the second period.
The teams traded punches in a second quarter that was just slightly more free flowing than the first. Opelika’s Brandon Howard had four points in the period, but Russell County’s Radarius Hinnant hit two free throws to give the home team a 14-11 lead at half.
The third quarter featured a tighter whistle than the first half, and Opelika felt the brunt of the additional foul shots with a pair of free throws pushing the Warrior lead to 18-12 early in the quarter. Opelika committed its seventh foul of the quarter and put Russell County into the bonus with 2:14 left in the third, and the free throw pushed the Warriors’ lead to 24-16.
“I don’t know what the free throw (numbers) were, but it felt like they made theirs and we didn’’t,” Wadsworth said. “I think that is the difference in the ballgame.”
With the game hanging by a thread, Anthony McGuire pulled the Bulldogs back in it. The junior hit a pair of free throws and then capitalized on a turnover with 3-pointer.
After the teams traded baskets, McGuire knotted the game up with another 3-pointer. The game went into the fourth tied at 28-28.
“It was a spark, and it got the bench going over there,” Wadsworth said of McGuire’s efforts. “Our defense stepped up a notch, which it usually does when you make a couple shots. We just weren’t able to close it out.”
The Warriors woke their crowd back up with an early 4-0 run in the fourth, but Howard scored inside to get Opelika back within a possession.
A goal-tending call, which drew a groan from the sizable Bulldog crowd, doubled the Russell County lead back to four, but a free throw and a Bynum basket brought the Bulldogs within one.
After the teams swapped foul shots, Howard tied the ballgame with a 1-for-2 trip to the charity stripe.
The Warriors went ahead on a put-back from Hinnant with under two minutes to go, but Howard answered with a fade-away baseline jumper with 48 seconds to go to tie the score at 38-38. Both teams missed chances to win the game in the final moments, and the game turned to an extra session.
A Ja Carr score and a foul shot from Taylor Love had the Bulldogs with a three-point lead early in overtime — their largest lead since it was 4-0.
Hinnant wouldn’t let his team fall, though, and he scored on the interior to pull within one. After Opelika went 1-of-2 from the line, Hinnant hit a pair to tie the game at 44-44 and force a second overtime.
Hinnant finished with a game-high 14 points to match his jersey number.
“No. 14 is very physical,” Wadsworth said.
Opelika was led by Bynum and Howard with 11 each. McGuire finished with nine off the bench.
The Bulldogs will play at Calera on Tuesday night in the Class 6A subregionals.
“They are young and extremely resilient,” Wadsworth said of his team’s ability to bounce back. “They will forget about it before we get back to Opelika. Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes.”
