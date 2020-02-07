Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... BIG CREEK NEAR ALPHARETTA AFFECTING FORSYTH AND FULTON COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR WHITESBURG AFFECTING CARROLL...COWETA AND HEARD COUNTIES CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES SWEETWATER CREEK NEAR AUSTELL AFFECTING COBB AND DOUGLAS COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR GRIFFIN HWY. 16 AFFECTING FAYETTE AND SPALDING COUNTIES FLINT RIVER NEAR CARSONVILLE HWY. 19 AFFECTING CRAWFORD... TALBOT...TAYLOR AND UPSON COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... BIG CREEK BELOW HOG WALLOW CREEK NEAR ROSWELL AFFECTING FULTON COUNTY THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 8 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 27 FEET...AND STEADY. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * AT 27 FEET...FLOOD STAGE IS REACHED. MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS BEGIN TO FLOOD AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE WATER LEVEL CONTINUES TO APPROACH THE FOUNDATION OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA. &&