After a stellar four years with the Opelika Bulldogs, Jaylen Stinson and James Dawson have chosen their homes for the next four years.

Stinson and Dawson signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Stinson pulled off a last-minute surprise and signed with Duke, while Dawson signed with the Kennesaw State Owls.

Stinson, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound three-star, did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs in his senior season. In addition to being a stellar safety in pass coverage and against the run, Stinson handled the punting duties for Opelika and also returned punts and kicks for the team.

Stinson also came through in other ways on special teams, which included returning a blocked punt 70 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ playoff victory over St. Paul’s.

Stinson had been committed to Purdue since Aug. 1.

Dawson, meanwhile, earned playing time as a freshman and quickly established himself as one of Opelika’s top lineman. In his senior year, Dawson was an anchor for an Opelika offense that averaged 32.3 points per game and helped the team reach the state semifinals.

Dawson committed to Kennesaw State on Oct. 14.

