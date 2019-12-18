After a stellar four years with the Opelika Bulldogs, Jaylen Stinson and James Dawson have chosen their homes for the next four years.
Stinson and Dawson signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Stinson pulled off a last-minute surprise and signed with Duke, while Dawson signed with the Kennesaw State Owls.
Another one 🐂🏙️ bound 🙌@Jay1enS ✍️ #DukeGang20 #GoDuke pic.twitter.com/yFuYzxcUSZ— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) December 18, 2019
Stinson, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound three-star, did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs in his senior season. In addition to being a stellar safety in pass coverage and against the run, Stinson handled the punting duties for Opelika and also returned punts and kicks for the team.
Stinson also came through in other ways on special teams, which included returning a blocked punt 70 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ playoff victory over St. Paul’s.
Stinson had been committed to Purdue since Aug. 1.
Dawson, meanwhile, earned playing time as a freshman and quickly established himself as one of Opelika’s top lineman. In his senior year, Dawson was an anchor for an Opelika offense that averaged 32.3 points per game and helped the team reach the state semifinals.
More on Dawson. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2UEyiI0PVi— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) December 18, 2019
Dawson committed to Kennesaw State on Oct. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.