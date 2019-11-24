1. Bo Nix is fulfilling his destiny and playing in the Iron Bowl. How does he perform?
The up-and-down season from a true freshman quarterback is something that should have been expected going into the season. There have been some downs for Nix in big games this season, but the performance at home against Georgia was Nix’s best performance against one of those top-10 teams. I don’t think it was a coincidence that the Georgia game was at home and that brought out the best in Nix. This isn’t the same Alabama defense that the country has gone used to under Nick Saban. There are some pretty clear holes in this group especially at the linebacker level. Nix needs to be ready to take advantage of those especially with the track team that Alabama has offensively.
2. On the other side, how do you expect Alabama to perform with Mac Jones in the place of Tua Tagovailoa?
Mac Jones doesn’t have to be a future NFL player to have a tremendous game. He has four potential first-round draft picks lining up at receiver and the game-manager title has never been more well suited for a player. Jones just needs to distribute the ball to those all-world wideouts and Najee Harris in the backfield, and let his playmakers do the work. If Auburn allows Jones to find a rhythm and get it to the game-breakers in rhythm, then it could be a long day for the Tigers.
3. Big players make big plays in big games. How can Auburn’s defensive line affect the Alabama offense?
While Auburn’s defensive line is stacked with talent, so is Alabama’s offensive line. Bookend tackles Alex Leatherwood and Jerick Wills both will probably be first-round draft picks in April. Leatherwood and Wills will probably make things difficult for Marlon Davidson and Big Kat Bryant, but the weakness of the Alabama offense is between the tackles. The interior of the Alabama offensive line against Derrick Brown is the spot where Auburn has its biggest advantage in this game. If Brown can be in Mac Jones’ face all afternoon, that is the clearest path for the Auburn defense to stop the Alabama offense.
4. What would an Iron Bowl win mean for Auburn?
A win over Alabama puts this season in a whole new light. Currently Bo Nix is missing a signature performance. Having a big Iron Bowl would send Auburn fans into the offseason with plenty of excitement about their young quarterback. With so many skill players set to return on offense, the hype for this group will be high regardless going into next season. For Gus Malzahn, another win over Nick Saban won’t quiet the keyboard warriors on social media, but it would certainly make the majority of the fanbase feel better about him going forward — especially with all the young skill players who will be coming back.
5. Final score?
Auburn 31, Alabama 27. In the past when handicapping Auburn’s big-game chances, I’ve said the defense needs to shut down the opposing offense. That is impossible this week with the talent Alabama has offensively. The Auburn defense did severely limit LSU earlier this season in Death Valley, so they can certainly limit the ultra-talented Tide. This Alabama defense isn’t as good as the Georgia, LSU or Florida defenses that the Tigers have faced. A home game against a down Tide defense should give the Tiger offense a chance at some points. Factor in some Jordan-Hare magic and I see the Tigers pulling the minor upset.
1. Bo Nix is fulfilling his destiny and playing in the Iron Bowl. How does he perform?
This is the big one for Bo, and fortunately, for him, I think that with experience at his back and Jordan-Hare Stadium with him, he’ll put forward his best performance yet in the big-game situation. Whether or not that will be enough for Auburn to beat Alabama remains to be seen, but Bo has been through some tough times against Oregon, Florida, LSU and Georgia, and he’s going to be a better player for it. Oregon, Florida and LSU were all big games on the road, and even the Georgia game was a learning experience. In that game he had to feel a pressure of performing when he has a home-field advantage. Now, at least, he’s experienced that before the Alabama game.
2. On the other side, how do you expect Alabama to perform with Mac Jones in the place of Tua Tagovailoa?
Mac Jones wouldn’t be at Alabama if he wasn’t an elite football player. Tagovailoa is a special player, a bit unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the SEC before, in my opinion, but Jones has ability and I think anyone who scratched Alabama off in this game just because Tagovailoa went down would’ve been foolish to do so. I expect Alabama’s offense to still operate at a high efficiency. The question to me comes down to whether Auburn’s defense can prove it’s the elite defense coaches and players believe it is.
3. Big players make big plays in big games. How can Auburn’s defensive line affect the Alabama offense?
Now’s the time for your best players to be at their best, and for Auburn that means Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson need to be wreaking havoc against the Alabama offense. Watching their astonishing skill all season, I have no reason to believe they won’t. Moreover, the big-time talent always seems to shine in this big-time game. For Auburn, it was Cam Newton and Nick Fairley in 2010, it was Nick Marshall in 2013, and it was Kerryon Johnson in 2017. For Alabama, it was Derrick Henry in 2015 and Tagovailoa last year.
4. What would an Iron Bowl win mean for Auburn?
For Gus Malzahn, another win over Alabama would crown him the Saban slayer, and that alone would do big things for his vision for the future of the Auburn football program. A third win over a Saban-led Alabama would once again mean that there’d be no one else out there active in coaching that’s had more such wins against Saban’s Alabama. He stands with Dabo Swinney and Hugh Freeze as the three active coaches to have beaten Saban’s Alabama twice. When Les Miles re-joined coaching at Kansas, he became the only active coach with three wins over Saban’s Tide — and his most recent came eight years ago. As always, the Iron Bowl is everything for the players and the fans. A win could be big for Malzahn, too.
5. Final score?
Alabama 24, Auburn 20. Auburn has a strong chance to beat Alabama if it finally puts it all together. If the Tigers can finally play the way they’ve shown they’re capable of playing, and do so for 60 minutes, I’d even expect Auburn to win by multiple scores. But Alabama has a certain way of knocking teams off their gameplan and knocking teams out of whack, and Auburn’s fallen off track too often this season for me to project anything different. Auburn has a great team but still has prove its way to the elite level.
1. Bo Nix is fulfilling his destiny and playing in the Iron Bowl. How does he perform?
Bo Nix said after the Samford win he’s been to countless Iron Bowls, but this will be his first chance to stand behind center and tkae on the Crimson Tide. I predict that Nix has a solid game against Alabama in large part because the Auburn rushing attack is able to come back to life. Those runs will open up more play-action opportunities, which Nix converts. He won’t have the legendary big plays like he did in the season opener against Oregon, but Nix will make enough plays for Auburn to be hanging around once the fourth quarter gets under way.
2. On the other side, how do you expect Alabama to perform with Mac Jones in the place of Tua Tagovailoa?
Mac Jones stands in the possible spot of having to replace Tua Tagovailoa after the junior’s season-ending injury, but Jones will prove himself capable of carrying the load on the road. Nick Saban’s offensive staff will put Jones in a position to win by not overloading his work load thanks to running back Najee Harris and Alabama’s stellar wide receiving corps. Alabama has had what many have considered to be “game managers” behind center during some of their true dynasty runs, and Jones will fit that mold against Auburn. Given the offensive talent around him, that’s plenty to keep the Crimson Tide in contention for a big rivalry win.
3. Big players make big plays in big games. How can Auburn’s defensive line affect the Alabama offense?
Auburn has to take a page out of script Georgia used against the Tigers and force Alabama to air it out. The Crimson Tide’s rushing attack can cause the Tigers to play honest on play-action passes, but the defensive front with Derrick Brown and Co. can force the issue and make Alabama abandon the run. It’s a risky scenario given Alabama has arguably the deepest receiver depth chart in the country, but the flip side to that is the Crimson Tide is rolling out a relatively inexperienced quarterback in Mac Jones. Jones having an excessive amount of pass attempts is not a winning formula for Alabama, and given the Tigers’ excellent pass rush, it’s a sure way to create some dangerous miscues for Alabama.
4. What would an Iron Bowl win mean for Auburn?
An Auburn win on Saturday would signal that, despite Alabama’s sustained success and recent national championships, the Tigers are not far behind their intrastate rival. A win by Auburn on Saturday means the Tigers have won two of the last three meetings and have won three games compared to Alabama’s four since 2012. Some Tigers’ fans might consider an 8-3 start to the season a disappointment, but moving to nine wins while leaving the Crimson Tide players and fans reeling would make those earlier losses a thing of the past.
5. Final score?
Alabama wins 27-23. Saturday’s game promises to be another classic in the Iron Bowl’s history, and the key will be the Tigers’ defense being able to stop an Alabama offense missing its stellar quarterback. Ultimately, the game will be decided between the Auburn secondary and Alabama’s receiving corps. The game will go back and forth throughout the afternoon, but the likes of DeVonta Smith and Jerry Jeudy will make just enough plays for Alabama to come out on top.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.