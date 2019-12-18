Reeltown Rebels signing day

Reeltown's Eric Shaw and Cameron Faison sign their national letters of intent with their families by their sides on Wednesday, December 18.

 JORDAN D. HILL/JHILL@OANOW.COM

As Reeltown Rebels, Eric Shaw and Cameron Faison made countless plays together while chasing the dream of playing at the next level. On Wednesday, they shared the stage and pledged to make that dream come true.

Shaw signed with South Carolina and Faison signed with Dodge City Community College during a signing ceremony at Reeltown on Wednesday.

Shaw, who is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound three-star tight end recruit, made plays on both sides of the ball for Reeltown in 2019. At year’s end, he had 132 tackles – 77 of which were solo – along with three fumble recoveries and three interceptions. On offense, he had 28 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

The decision comes after Shaw originally committed to the Gamecocks on Aug. 15

Faison, meanwhile, was Reeltown’s lead running back this season. He carried the rock time after time for the Rebel s and ended the year with 152 carries for 1,487 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Faison and Shaw’s efforts helped Reeltown reach the state championship game for the first time since 2010.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments