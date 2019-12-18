Avery Jernigan's signature marks another for the Auburn offensive line, which is a big point of emphasis for the Tigers for this recruiting class.

Jernigan is from Pierce County High School in Georgia. He is universally rated as a three-star prospect.

Height: 6-3

Weight: 306

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

