Avery Jernigan's signature marks another for the Auburn offensive line, which is a big point of emphasis for the Tigers for this recruiting class.
Jernigan is from Pierce County High School in Georgia. He is universally rated as a three-star prospect.
Height: 6-3
Weight: 306
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐
