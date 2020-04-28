The No. 1 Auburn equestrian team added more postseason accolades to its list Tuesday as the National Collegiate Equestrian Association announced that the Tigers earned three of the four possible Rider of the Year awards.
Juniors Deanna Green and Taylor St. Jacques with sophomore McKayla Langmeier were selected as end-of-year recipients.
St. Jacques was awarded the NCEA Flat Rider of the Year for the second-straight season. The Glen Allen, Va., product put together a 12-1-0 record in the event with a team-best seven MOPs.
For her efforts, St. Jacques was a First Team All-American for the third-straight season in Flat. She went a perfect 6-0 vs. SEC opponents, setting a season-best 94 on the road at Texas A&M in the fall. In addition, St. Jacques was named NCEA and SEC Rider of the Month in the event for her performances in March.
Langmeier followed up an outstanding freshman campaign in 2019 with an equally solid effort in 2020. The East Granby, Conn., product was named the NCEA Fences Rider of the Year for the second-consecutive season, going 11-3-0 with two MOPs.
Langmeier was named a First Team All-American for the second-straight year, going 10-2 vs. nationally-ranked opponents. Her 92 vs. Georgia in November was a season-best for the sophomore.
Green was awarded NCEA Horsemanship Rider of the Year for the Tigers, finishing her junior season with an 11-1-1 record. The Ocala, Fla., native finished with three MOPs and was named a First Team All-American.
Auburn’s top Horsemanship rider averaged a 75.7 on the season, scoring a career-best 79.5 in October. Green was named NCEA and SEC Horsemanship Rider of the Month in March.
The Horsemanship honor is the second straight for the Tigers in the event. Green joins teammate and classmate Taylor Searles, who was recognized in 2019.
Kendra Willard is a member of the Auburn University Athletic Department.
