An Opelika athlete has earned the right to compete on the biggest stage that her sport has to offer.
Tiffany Chandler will have the opportunity to take the stage in the Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend in Las Vegas. The entire event takes place from Thursday, Sept. 12, until Sunday, Sept. 15, with events all weekend. The finals of Chandler’s event, "Fitness Olympia", will be held on Friday at 9 p.m. CST.
“The Olympia is like the Super Bowl or the Olympics of the sport,” Chandler said. “I have been competing in pro fitness since 2011, and this is my first time actually qualifying for the Olympia.”
Chandler qualified for her place at the Olympia by winning the Puerto Rico Pro competition at the end of May. Chandler is one of just 17 individuals to qualify for her event in the Olympia. Competitors come from six different countries with the United States, Canada, Finland, Uruguay, Russia and the United Kingdom represented.
“My mental strength has to be on point, and my focus has to be on point,” Chandler said.
While with bodybuilding and fitness competitions are often mainly associated with the swimsuit round of the competition where judges grade the competitors on their muscle mass and physique, Chandler points out the importance of the second phase of the competition with the routine round, which features aerobic, dance and/or gymnastics routines.
“We do a routine which is two minutes long and consists of hand stands, push-ups, jumping, flipping and anything of that nature,” Chandler said. “That is actually more of our score than the physique round. … It is two-thirds of our score.”
Chandler grew up as an athlete and fell in love with gymnastics. She was a member of the Auburn University gymnastics team in 2004 and 2005, but injuries forced her retirement from college gymnastics. She transferred to Troy University where she was a cheerleader and received her master’s degree in Sport and Fitness Management.
After graduating, Chandler wasn’t done with her hunger for competition. That is when she was introduced to IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) Pro Fitness.
“When I got my first job, I was working the typical 8-to-5 day. I was trying to go to the gym and work out and keep myself healthy, but there was no goal in sight and nothing to reach for,” Chandler said. “I was living in Daytona Beach at the time and didn’t have a lot of girl friends because I am obviously from the Opelika-Auburn area.
“I met these girls, and they competed. They were like, ‘Hey, come to our gym.’ I was like, ‘Maybe it will give me some inspiration and I can make some friends at the same time.’ That is how it all came about.”
Chandler credits her fellow competitors with helping her grow in the sport.
“Our category of fitness is really close-knit,” Chandler said. “I would say that some of the other categories are not, but we come from all over the world and they are some of my best friends.”
Chandler says there is an unfair stereotype associated with her sport. Although there a plenty of time demands to compete at the level she does, Chandler says that hasn’t limited her from being a well-rounded person.
“There are people in the industry that don’t have the same outlook as I do or our division does. That misconception can often be portrayed as a reality depending on who you are around or who you speak with,” Chandler said.
In the early portions of her professional cheer, Chandler also served as the head cheer coach and volunteer strength coach at Troy.
She is also very involved with the Opelika Bulldogs' football program where her husband, Jonathan, is the offensive coordinator. The Chandlers have a daughter, Stallings. Having Stallings has encouraged Tiffany to continue to compete and encourage other women to live healthy.
“I really just found the motivation that I want to be the best that I can be health-wise for my daughter,” Chandler said.
In addition to coaching optional gymnastics at the Auburn Gymnastics Academy, she runs her own business ‘FitTifElite,’ which is a company designed to “help create a healthy lifestyle through nutritional knowledge and physical exercise.”
Chandler talks openly about her past dealing with unhealthy nutritional struggles and disorders, but she wants to use her company and herself as an example for other women.
“When I was younger, around 19 or 20, I had experienced my own style of disorder-eating habits,” Chandler said. “It really took me about two or three years to understand what my body was going through and what I was doing to myself mentally. Being in gymnastics and cheerleading, you want to be aesthetically pleasing, I guess, and that was the first thing, I had to find out a balance to be healthy.
“I knew that other young women and older women were going through the same thing, and I truly believe that God put me through some of those things so that I could share my testimony and be there for other women and help them through their time as well.”
She will have the opportunity to display that health and fitness in two weeks. While she’s looking forward to finishing as well as she can, just making it to this level of competition represents a huge milestone.
“I’m carrying this mentality that it is a win for me already with having a full-time job, owning my own business, being a mother, and being right smack dub in the middle of football season when my husband is the offensive coordinator at Opelika High School,” Chandler said. “That right there already makes it a win, but my ultimate goal is to place in that top five.”