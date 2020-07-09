Tuskegee University will drop football games this fall after its athletics conference, the SIAC, announced Thursday that it will be suspending sports through fall 2020.
The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced that it intends to seek eligibility relief for student-athletes affected by the interruption, and that it will assess the possibility of moving games for sports including football to the spring semester, though conference sports have been called off for all fall.
The league announced that its decision comes over concern about the continued spread of the coronavirus through the United States and through the southeastern region in particular.
Tuskegee has been a member of the SIAC since 1913. The Golden Tigers and their fellow SIAC members compete in the NCAA’s Division II.
SIAC commissioner Gregory Moore said: “The action taken by our conference to suspend fall sports was informed by a core desire on the part of our SIAC member institutions to make every effort to protect and mitigate COVID-19 related health and safety risk exposure to our students, coaches, and staff during this uncertain and unpredictable environment.”
The conference noted a caveat saying that certain institutes may be afforded the latitude to play some games based on preexisting commitments made, but said those institutions will not be competing for conference championships in the fall of 2020.
The SIAC’s decision to suspend athletics in the fall comes in conjunction with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s decision to do the same.
The Ivy League announced Wednesday it would similarly suspend play until January.
SIAC Council of Presidents Chairman George T. French, Jr., said the decision was guided by data, science and coronavirus infection trajectories.
“In light of these very difficult realities, and in the context of the overarching priority of all of my colleague SIAC presidents to protect the health, wellness and safety of all of our students and staff, we are confident that the decision announced today is consistent with those fundamental health and safety priorities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.