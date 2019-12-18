Auburn's inked another stellar in-state talent in J.J. Evans of Montevallo.

Evans marks Auburn's 20th signature coming in on Wednesday's December signing day.

He is universally touted as a four-star prospect by all of Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

J.J. Evans

Hometown: Montevallo

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

