Students cheered and laughed as they tossed their hats into the air, Aubie leading them into a roaring ‘Waaaaar Eagle’.
Fall Commencement was Saturday afternoon in Auburn Arena. Graduations began at 10 a.m., with students in the College of Liberal Arts, The College of Engineering and the College of Education waiting on their degrees.
“I’m excited to graduate because I’m ready to apply what I’ve learned over the past four years and put it into real life experience,” said Connor Ewing, who majored in Civil Engineering.
Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Auburn University, presided over the ceremony.
Following the academic processional, presentation of colors, national anthem and some welcoming remarks, the commencement speaker took the stage.
Michael O’Neill is an alumni of the university and a known actor in programs including Council Of Dads, Clemency, Jack Ryan, The Romanoffs, Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS, among others.
O’Neill gave students two main takeaways: learn the power of no and learn from your mistakes. By sharing his own experiences in the world of acting, following his degree at Auburn, O’Neill hoped to inspire the students in the audience, including his own daughter who was graduating.
Kat Hardy, who majored in Theatre, said she has plans to start searching for a job and traveling.
“I have a new found freedom and I get to travel and kind of just rewrite my own life,” Hardy said.
Doctoral students took the stage first, their hoods placed by professors in their field of study. Masters students followed, before the Bachelors degrees were conferred.
The College of Education began the bachelor degrees, The College of Engineering following in their footsteps, orange tassels dangling. Finally the College of Liberal Arts finished the conferrals of degrees.
“I’m excited to close this chapter in my life,” said Daniel Brown, who majored in Psychology. “It’s been a long time coming, we worked really hard to get here. I’m ready to pursue future endeavors.”
Students wrapped their arms around one another and on the floor of the arena, becoming a swaying sea as Christy Britt, major in vocal performance, performed the alma mater.
A highlight of most Auburn graduation ceremonies is the appearance of Aubie. He joined the former students after the recessional.
“I’ve been waiting for this day a very long time, almost five and a half years," said Joseph Palmer, who majored in Civil Engineering. “To actually achieve my goal is a major accomplishment.”
