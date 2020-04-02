Auburn University trustees are meeting Friday via teleconference to discuss debt and awarding degrees to graduating students.
Gov. Kay Ivey, a member of the university’s board of trustees, sent her colleagues a notice last week of the 9 a.m. meeting “to discuss questions surrounding Board and Administrative authority relating to the issuance of university debt.”
The board will vote on a resolution that would allow Auburn to sell bonds to raise cash, should trustees and administrators decide they need to issue debt to help the university’s books. It will also confer degrees upon spring graduates, whose ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Brian Keeter, the university’s director of public affairs, stressed that the university’s finances are in good shape.
“Auburn’s financial position remains strong because our transition to remote instruction and operations has little impact on finances beyond the prorated housing and dining refunds we are sending to students. The resolution simply provides the flexibility to pursue revenue bonds should the need occur,” Keeter told the Opelika-Auburn News.
The resolution, if approved, would allow Auburn to pursue revenue bonds under two specific scenarios:
1. The COVID-19 pandemic hurts Auburn’s finances to change so that revenue bonds are needed; or,
2. “… if market conditions become so extraordinarily favorable that we don’t want to miss an opportunity to benefit students, faculty and staff and the university,” Keeter said.
The university’s finances do appear to be sound, as it has guaranteed pay and benefits for all employees throughout the coronavirus outbreak. Students and faculty have transitioned to online learning and the university’s housing office has begun giving pro-rated refunds to students for unused dorm rooms and meal plans.
The university also was ramping up a busy construction/renovation schedule for the next couple of years before the outbreak hit locally early last month.
According to Auburn University Architect Simon Yendle, there has been no reconsideration of the planning or timing for replacing the Hill dorms with new ones in the center of campus, the proposed new football performance center, culinary arts building or maintenance work around campus.
“Projects are progressing as they normally would,” he said this week. “Everything is sort of moving ahead as anticipated. They (new construction projects) are on schedule.”
In fact, Yendle noted that some work is running a bit ahead of schedule because construction crews don’t have to work around heavy daytime traffic and student passersby.
“Things seem to be adjusting to the new normal,” Yendle said. “In the case of the culinary arts center, with the lightened traffic (at College and Thach avenues) they have been able to catch some things up” like the utility work that has restricted traffic at the intersection.”
The cancellation of A-Day at Jordan Hare Stadium this month also has allowed his office to move up prep work planned for this summer, including replacing some the stadium’s expansion joints.
Yendle said no one in university leadership has talked to him about delaying or scaling down any projects.
“We talk regularly about capital projects, about which projects should go forward,” he said. “I’ve not seen or heard anything (from leadership) about holding up or stopping anything.”
