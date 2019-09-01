Cole - Shiver Engagement Announcement

Mr. and Mrs. Thornton Estes Cole Jr. of Vestavia Hills announce the engagement of their daughter, Margaret (Meg) Gail Cole, to Austin Paul Shiver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Arlton Shiver of Auburn.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul James Ausbeck of Vestavia Hills, and Mr. Thornton Estes Cole of Navarre, Florida. Miss Cole is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where she received a bachelor’s degree in nursing and was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. She is currently enrolled in the University of South Alabama’s Master of Science Nursing program. She is employed with UAB Hospital in the Trauma and Burn ICU.
The prospective groom is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Max Arlton Shiver and Mr. and Mrs. Ray McKinnon Armstrong, all of Troy. Mr. Shiver attended Troy University, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He completed his education at Auburn University where he received a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management and logistics. Mr. Shiver is employed with Dollar General in Birmingham as a supply chain manager.
They will be married May 16th 2020.
