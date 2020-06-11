Auburn University revenues are off by $27 million for the year, but a senior administrator has promised the university would “avoid” layoffs.
Executive Vice President Ron Burgess sent a memo to faculty and staff Wednesday about the impact of COVID-19 on the university’s finances. He said the March shut down of campus forced the AU to refund housing and dining plans and hurt revenues from the bookstore, Gogue Performing Arts Center, Auburn Hotel and Conference Center and other sources.
“Philanthropic giving may also decrease due to the nation’s economic outlook,” Burgess added, referring to a possible long-term hit to university fundraising.
Burgess assured employees that AU would have students back on campus this fall, with “more serious health and safety steps” and that the university has no plans to drastic alter how it operates.
Burgess went on to assure that AU would “avoid layoffs of the dedicated workforce that make this such a special family.”
However, there will be some interim actions aimed at finding savings where possible, including no further merit pay increases this year, greater scrutiny when decided whether to fill existing or future job openings and the possible delay of building projects.
Burgess thanked faculty and staff for their support thus far and promised that AU would continue “to provide a high-quality education for our current and future students.”
The Opelika-Auburn News has reached out to faculty and administrators for reactions. They will be added here as we get them.
