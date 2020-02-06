Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS AFFECTING LEE...RUSSELL... CHATTAHOOCHEE AND MUSCOGEE COUNTIES .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT RUNOFF INTO STREAMS AND RIVERS WHICH WILL CAUSE FLOODING IN SOME AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS...AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. THE LATEST STAGE DATA WAS FURNISHED IN COOPERATION WITH THE UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PEACHTREE CITY HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER NEAR COLUMBUS. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING. * AT 515 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.1 FEET, AND RISING. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING, AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST TO CONTINUE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 27 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING, REACHING NEAR 27.5 FEET THURSDAY EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 27 FEET, MINOR FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS BEGIN TO FLOOD AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE WATER LEVEL APPROACHES THE FOUNDATION OF THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER IN ALABAMA. AT 28 FEET, MINOR FLOODING CONTINUES ALONG THE RIVER UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM THE GAGE ON THE 14TH STREET BRIDGE. PORTIONS OF THE RIVER WALK IN COLUMBUS WILL BE FLOODED AROUND ONE FOOT DEEP AND CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC. THE PHENIX CITY AMPHITHEATER ON THE ALABAMA SIDE WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD. &&