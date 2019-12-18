Auburn picked up a new commitment on signing day from tight end Jeremiah 'JJ' Pegues, who announced he'd be signing with Auburn over Alabama and Ole Miss at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Erin Wilson from WTVA reported his pick from the ceremony.

Pegues is from Oxford High School in Mississippi.

With the addition of Pegues to the signing class, Auburn moved up to seventh in the Rivals team rankings.

