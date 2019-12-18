Auburn picked up a new commitment on signing day from tight end Jeremiah 'JJ' Pegues, who announced he'd be signing with Auburn over Alabama and Ole Miss at a ceremony Wednesday morning.
Erin Wilson from WTVA reported his pick from the ceremony.
Pegues is from Oxford High School in Mississippi.
With the addition of Pegues to the signing class, Auburn moved up to seventh in the Rivals team rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.