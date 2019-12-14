What do employers consider to be the No. 1 risk factor for employer liability resulting from workplace holiday parties?
Alcohol (1) loosens inhibitions, which can result in sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, or fighting; and (2) impairs judgment and reaction times, which can result in accidents when guests leave the party. The root of all evil. And you thought it was love of money.
What can an employer do to make sure that they aren’t liable for a drunken-driving accident after a workplace party?
There is probably no way to eliminate the risk of liability — assuming that alcohol is going to be served — but you can minimize risks by doing some or all of the following:
(1) Paying for cabs to take impaired employees home.
(2) Having the party at a hotel, or within walking distance of a hotel, and providing rooms for anyone who may not be able to get home safely.
(3) Having designated drivers.
(4) Having a cash bar with drinks so expensive that your employees won’t want more than a couple (but be prepared to be called a cheapskate if you do this).
(5) Closing the bar after about two hours.
(6) Serving lots of free food to soak up all that booze.
Another good thing to do, if you can afford it, is invite spouses and significant others to the party. They aren’t called “better halves” for nothing — they will frequently be forces for moderation.
Can we require, or strongly encourage, employees to attend the holiday party? Sure, but I don’t recommend it for two reasons: (1) employer liability for injuries, and (2) wage and hour.
Your liability as an employer for something bad that happens at a workplace party is going to depend primarily on whether the party was within the course and scope of employment. If attendance is required, then it’s a good bet that the party is within the course and scope of employment.
Mandatory attendance is a bad idea from a wage-and-hour standpoint, too. If nonexempt employees are required to attend, then you must pay them for their party time, and if the party hours — added to their actual work hours for the workweek — put them over 40, then you have to pay overtime for those extra hours, and California requires daily overtime.
If attendance is truly voluntary, you shouldn’t have to pay for the party time unless the employee performed actual work — for example, handing out name tags, performing setup/cleanup duties or acting as a company-appointed designated driver.
In closing, I hope that everyone who is planning a workplace party this year will have a blast, but not too much of a blast. What? You say you’re going to just give out gift cards too? Ho-ho-ho!
