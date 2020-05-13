All Opelika city buildings will reopen Monday, according to Mayor Gary Fuller.
“We are pleased to be opening our city buildings to the public and we plan to take necessary precautions to protect our employees and citizens. We have developed protocol for each building and ask that you please follow these guidelines when you visit,” said Fuller in a press release Wednesday.
Guidelines
The city will continue to enforce the following guidelines until further notice:
* Citizens should business online, by phone or email if possible;
* City employees will practice 6-foot social distancing at all times with fellow employees and visitors, and all lobbies will be marked accordingly;
* Visitors are asked to wear masks when entering city buildings. Employees will wear masks when interacting with the public. If working with money or paperwork, employees will wear gloves;
* Hand sanitizer will be available in all city buildings for visitors to use when they enter and leave;
* City buildings will be sanitized daily;
* Employees and visitors should stay home if they feel sick.
Building access rules
Accounting and HR: The lobby will be open. An employee will escort visitors back for meeting if necessary.
Purchasing/Revenue: Visitors should enter City Hall through the 7th Street entrance and exit at Avenue A.
Opelika Power Services: The lobby will not reopen at this time. OPS will continue operating by drive-through window, phone and online until further notice.
Municipal Court and Probation: Court will resume on May 20 with limited capacity. Only defendants and witnesses will be allowed in the courtroom in order to maintain social distancing. No additional family members will be allowed.
Public Works/Planning: Lobby will be open from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Restrooms will not be open to the public. Visitors will call the office they want to visit and a city employee will escort them. There will be a sign with phone numbers in the lobby area.
Opelika City Council
The May 19 city council meeting in the city new court chamber will be open to the public. Room capacity will be watched carefully. There will be no citizen communications. The meeting will also stream on YouTube at OpelikaCityGov. A direct link can be found at www.opelika-al.gov.
Anyone with comments or concerns should email them to City Clerk Russell Jones at rjones@opelika-al.gov.
Leigh Krehling is spokeswoman for the City of Opelika
