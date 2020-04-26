Q&A: Keep Opelika Beautiful

Tipi Colley Miller, Director
Keep Opelika Beautiful
601 Avenue A in Opelika since 1997.
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
Keep Opelika Beautiful does many things that benefit the community. The organization’s focus areas are beautification, recycling and litter prevention. Much of the work of KOB is done in the schools. We firmly believe that teaching children the importance of a beautiful and clean environment will benefit our community for many years.
Volunteers from KOB recognize homeowners and business owners with quarterly beautification awards. Throughout the years we have seen this become a competitive award and neighbors beautifying their homes to be recognized.
KOB also coordinates many cleanups throughout the year. For students, cleanups are arranged at parks and neighborhoods. We also have cleanups on roadsides and creeks.
In 2019, KOB was instrumental in working with an arborist to remove over 50 dead trees in the historic district and plant 100 trees in 2020. Keep Opelika Beautiful volunteers have landscaped several vacant lots in Opelika. In March, volunteers redid the landscape at the breezeway in downtown Opelika.
Some of the events hosted by KOB are Garden in the Park, Opelika Shred Day, Citywide Cleanup and Azalea & Dogwood Trail.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
During 2019, Keep Opelika Beautiful focused heavily on the Opelika Tree Commission. This is a committee in our organization. We worked closely with George Barker of Natural Resource Consultants to educate the citizens on the importance of trees and care for the trees. During this time, Mr. Barker and his crew inventoried and assessed trees in public right of ways and parks.
Over 50 trees were removed and 80 trees heavily pruned as a result of the assessment. In February 2020, 100 trees were planted throughout the historic district. KOB also worked closely with the Opelika Rotary Club and Lee County Master Gardeners for other tree planting projects.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
The greatest impact COVID-19 has had on KOB is canceling Garden in the Park. This event was scheduled for May 2. Garden in the Park was started 15 years ago as a fundraiser for renovations for a little red caboose Norfolk-Southern donated to KOB. Funds were raised and the caboose proudly sits at Stern Park.
However, we couldn’t let go of this fun festival. We realized that while it continues to be a fundraiser for KOB, it is so much more to the community. Garden in the Park allows each Opelika City School to have a spring concert in front of hundreds of people. I love to see the students with matching shirts get excited to go on stage. It is also the spring show for several dance studios. For our art friends, Garden in the Park provides an inexpensive avenue to sell their goods. Many of our artists come every year and set up in the same spot. You see customers engaging with the vendors because they have developed that trust and relationship over time. Garden in the Park is a tradition for many families as they see friends and children enjoy free activities. We jokingly put on Facebook that social distancing and Garden in the Park don’t mix.
The KOB board elected to cancel Garden in the Park this year but we know it will be bigger and better in 2021. KOB had also planned a shred day for April 18. During the past two shred events, we have collected 25,000 pounds of paper. People anticipate this free event to destroy sensitive information in a responsible manner.
Spring is also our busy time for our Clean Campus Program at all of our schools. We work hard to host hands-on activities for Earth Day and our secret campus judges. In March we worked closely with the City of Opelika on their Recycle Right campaign. Captain R2O was to visit each elementary school in April to demonstrate the correct way to recycle. We had some fun giveaways and activities to engage the students.
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
While we are saddened that our many spring activities were canceled, we realize the seriousness of COVID-19. Each one of our events planned will be rescheduled or it will be bigger and better next year.
I firmly believe that the best way to handle any adversity in life, even a dreadful virus or economic downturn, is to find the positive. There is always something to be thankful for; sometimes we just have to look hard. Because we are all safe at home, many people are working in their yard. The weather has been beautiful and there is nowhere to go and no one to see. I see people cutting their grass regularly and cleaning out flower beds. What is even better than a beautiful landscape? The families are working together to achieve this beauty.
Since we’ve had all our distractions taken away, maybe our good from this can be the time spent with our family. We aren’t in a rush to get to baseball practice, working late or attending evening meetings. I have no doubt that one day my children will be assigned a research paper on the impact COVID-19 had on the world. I hope their biggest take-away is the change it made in our priorities.
What do you like most about serving this community?
Since I grew up here, I have always known there is a lot to love about Opelika. My favorite part about serving the community is seeing people work together for the benefit of the community. KOB recently helped with a Saturday morning roadside cleanup. I didn’t organize all the volunteers, but provided the supplies.
When I arrived I realized that the volunteers were made up of children as young as 6 to retirees. Each person wore gloves and filled up a garbage bag full of litter. There was no prerequisite, everyone chatted and enjoyed the beautiful morning. You are never too young or too old to make a difference.
What are your personal hobbies/adventures that you enjoy most?
We have three kids so my hobbies have evolved into fishing, playing Wiffle ball, cooking and sidewalk chalk art! When I have a few spare minutes I enjoy running with friends and gardening. I love anything outdoors, especially when the whole family can be included.
