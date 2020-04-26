Q&A: O-A business columnist

Tommy Eden, Partner
Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, LLP Law Firm and Counselors
3120-D Frederick Road in Opelika since 2012.
One of 30 offices nationwide founded in 1946 as the Employer’s Law firm.
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
I have been privileged for over five years to write a column for the Opelika-Auburn News in the Sunday business section on employment-related topics which interest me and my readers. I have received wonderful feedback and truly love making this contribution.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
I am affectionately known in our law firm as the Drugs Czar — I draft drug and alcohol testing policies for our clients nationwide.
In addition, I conduct employment law training and handle a broad range of employment issues from wage and hour guidance, employee handbooks, effective and defensible discipline and discharge, defense of EEOC charges, coordinating the firms OSHA practice in East Alabama, assisting with I-9 employer compliance and about every other facet of employment law.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
Busier than ever advising employers on all types of COVID-19 furlough, notices to employees, OSHA guidance, CARES Act, extended FMLA and a host of related issues.
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
At the very start of 2020, I presented a program for the local Society of Human Resource Managers entitled MoneyBall for Employers 2020. This was the story of the Oakland A’s phenomenal turnaround at the hands of Billy Beane that forever changed the way baseball evaluates players.
We took 9 clips from the movie and applied it to strength-based management assessments and how you can maximize millennials’ engagement, happiness in the workplace, productivity and generally the future of work.
I believe that those companies who will excel coming out of this pandemic are going to have to apply those very principles.
What do you like most about serving this community?
I was born in Auburn. Many of the people I run into I went to kindergarten with, grammar school and college. It is one of the most gratifying times of my life. To serve my local community and do the work I truly love to do every day, it is a dream come true.
What are your personal hobbies/adventures that you enjoy most?
I am a bicyclist and love hunting with my sons. I am also an expert at making world famous PaPa Waffles for our precious granddaughter, who also lives in Auburn.
What else would you like to share about your business/occupation?
Whatever you do in life, make sure you truly love it and you are using the God-given talents Father God wove into your soul. Then do something that truly makes God smile, everyday.
