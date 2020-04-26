Q&A: Storybook Farm

Dena Little, founder and president
Storybook Farm
300 Cusseta Road in Opelika since 2002.
What does your company/organization do that most benefits our community?
Storybook Farm bridges the gap between hope and hardship. Helping a child overcome adversity through the power of the human-animal bond is why we do what we do.
There’s a little something magical and extra special about the way a child connects with an animal. Oftentimes, healing happens without a word being spoken.
Our horses, dogs and college-age volunteers invest in the well-being of our children, ages two to young adulthood, through empowering and championing them to boldly tackle the challenges that life has presented them. We boast a culture built on relationships inspiring confidence and capability.
What progress did you see made with your business/job duties during 2019 and into early 2020?
Storybook Farm had an incredible start to 2020. We are looking forward to the opening of our Papa Bear Horse Center, which is near completion. This new facility will allow us to expand programming and reduce our wait list.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a story of historic nature and influence for 2020. How is your business being affected?
We are unable to conduct traditional programs due to social distancing. COVID-19 has been the catalyst to stretch the limits of our abilities and the boundaries of our creative capacities.
Though these unprecedented circumstances call for a different approach, our mission is unchanged. We’re embracing a new online platform to serve our community.
Interactive play opportunities and virtual programming allow children to be a part of Storybook from home. “Storytime from Storybook,” “FaceTime with Furry Friends,” “Pen-pal with Prince Charming,” educational videos and at-home activities maintain important connections. This is Storybook’s road map to foster resilience.
Additionally, we have felt the unexpected loss of event-dependent revenue. Kentucky Derby Day, our largest fundraiser of the year scheduled for May 2, has been postponed to Sept. 5.
Once the economic recovery from COVID-19 begins in earnest, where/how would you like to see your business/occupation grow and rebound?
We would love to see our entire community bounce back and be able to resume our expansion.
Our participant base will no doubt increase because of the families affected by COVID-19. We are anticipating these needs and will be prepared to serve without delay when Storybook resumes programming.
What do you like most about serving this community?
We are located in one of the strongest communities in America. It is inspiring to see what this community can accomplish when united behind a common cause!
What are your personal hobbies/adventures that you enjoy most?
I love reading novels, riding horses and movie nights with my daughters, Maggie and Emma.
