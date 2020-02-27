Tiger Giving Day donors raise funds for a record-breaking 40 projects
Over 4,000 donors gave to 40 campus-wide projects for last week’s Tiger Giving Day. The fifth annual day of giving for Auburn University featured 33 projects that met their full fundraising goals, with almost all of the remaining projects achieving 75 percent or more of their goals, a Tiger Giving Day record.
The Veterans Resource Center project raised funds to support the technology demands student veterans struggle to obtain during their college careers.
“While the GI Bill pays tuition and certain fees, it doesn’t go any further than that,” said Justin Schwab, junior and philanthropy chair of the Auburn Student Veterans Association. “With the overwhelming support from Tiger Giving Day donors, we will be able to provide access to roughly eight laptop computers, various scientific and graphing calculators and other supplies that are required for classwork.”
The Wheelchair Basketball team’s project focused on creating scholarships to support recruiting efforts.
“Without the overwhelming generosity of the donors who supported us through Tiger Giving Day, it would not be possible for us to pursue our passion,” said Sam Armas, sophomore and wheelchair basketball student-athlete.
Donor Michele Williams, of Wetumpka, was glad to support both projects.
“I love how my ‘little’ gifts make a bigger contribution,” Williams said. “Because the goals are attainable, it’s a cool event to have every year. I come from a military family, so the Veterans Resource Center project appealed to me and the Wheelchair Basketball team’s project as well because they persevere playing a very competitive sport.”
Some other projects that did well on Tiger Giving Day include:
• The Canine Performance Sciences program can support its February litter of puppies. ($36,745 raised from 298 donors)
• Asthma Camp Eagle, a free day camp for children who have asthma, can expand its staff and supplies so more campers can attend. ($10,580 raised from 158 donors)
• The Honors College Service Closet can be stocked with needed materials for service projects. ($10,030 raised from 130 donors)
• The Auburn Student Alumni Association created four new scholarships. ($4,425 raised from 90 donors)
• Faculty and students from the Harrison School of Pharmacy can help improve the adolescent vaccination rate in Alabama by providing educational materials and information for patients. ($10,250 raised from 163 donors)
• The Gene Machine can travel to underserved parts of Alabama to provide genetic testing and counseling to women who may be at risk for breast cancer. ($17,075 raised from 214 donors)
• The Gogue Performing Arts Center can host an orchestral performance for area schoolchildren, followed by a hands-on learning opportunity to interact with the instruments and learn from the musicians who play them. ($26,295 raised from 130 donors)
• The Auburn University Libraries can provide cameras, GoPros, microphones, tripods, projectors, green screens and more for students to check out. ($5,646 raised from 81 donors)
• Engineering students who serve as ambassadors for the Greater East Alabama Science and Engineering Fair can continue to share their experience and mentor middle and high school students with their projects. ($10,555 raised from 132 donors)
• The Department of Music in the College of Liberal Arts can now outfit a recording studio as part of an initiative to add a Music Technology Program. ($26,937 raised from 94 donors)
• Campus Kitchens can continue to fight food insecurity by purchasing a utility vehicle for volunteers to pick up unserved food from campus dining halls. ($14,368 raised from 211 donors)
• High-tech vertical farms, housed in shipping containers, will offer fresh vegetables and fruits for campus dining facilities year-round and be staffed by student employees. ($10,650 raised from 126 donors)
• The Davis Arboretum can construct a new amphitheater. ($11,000 raised from 160 donors)
• The Turtle Pond at the Kreher Nature Preserve can be restored and enhanced. ($7,795 raised from 122 donors)
• Researchers at the Deer Lab can access needed equipment to gain a better understanding of white-tailed deer health. ($11,805 raised from 84 donors)
• Auburn Clubs can provide scholarships to students from their hometowns. ($164,351 raised from 386 donors)
• Community families whose children have autism will have less financial burden when seeking early intervention services. ($20,000 raised from 322 donors)
• The Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program can be funded. ($36,208 raised from 797 donors)
• Anatomy and physiology lab students can benefit from hands-on dissection applications with an arm and leg SynDaver Anatomy models. ($13,811 raised from 145 donors)
All projects and their updates can be viewed at TigerGiving.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.