OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

First-degree theft of property occurred in the 900 block of North 10th Street.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred in the 1400 block of Ridge Road.

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

Theft from a unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Wire Road.

Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 300 block of Roosevelt Concourse.

Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 500 block of West Thach Avenue.

Discharge firearm in city limits was reported in the 400 block of East Farmville Road.

Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 600 block of Biggio Drive.

A burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 57.

Jaquavion Daquan Jackson, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Steven Clinton Maddry III, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).

Elliot Muller Hagans, 26, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Ninth Avenue.

First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of East 22nd Street.

First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South Broad Avenue.

Tags

Load comments