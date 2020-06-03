OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
First-degree theft of property occurred in the 900 block of North 10th Street.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred in the 1400 block of Ridge Road.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
Theft from a unlocked vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Wire Road.
Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 300 block of Roosevelt Concourse.
Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 500 block of West Thach Avenue.
Discharge firearm in city limits was reported in the 400 block of East Farmville Road.
Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 600 block of Biggio Drive.
A burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Lee Road 57.
Jaquavion Daquan Jackson, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Steven Clinton Maddry III, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
Elliot Muller Hagans, 26, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of North Ninth Avenue.
First-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of East 22nd Street.
First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South Broad Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.