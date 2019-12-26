police lights

Opelika Police Department

Theft of property — second degree was reported in the 500 block of Lankford Street.

Identity theft, 1400 block of Fox Run Parkway.

Matthew Allen Ringhiser, 18, of Opelika, was charged with theft of property — first degree (stolen car) in the 3300 block of Pepperell Parkway. Ringhiser was booked into the Lee County Jail.

Theft of property — third degree was reported in the 2600 block of Pepperell Parkway.

Burglary and theft were reported in the 2600 block of Frederick Road.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

Errin F. Freeman 22, of Opelika, was charged with possession of marijuana — second degree

